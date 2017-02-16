National Security Minister Dr. Bernard Nottage yesterday in the House of Assembly (HOA) said criminal enterprises are negatively impacting communities, prisons, and schools.

He insists that a small group of thugs who are clearly not interested in changing their lives however, will not be allowed to ruin the country.

“We will enforce the new Anti-Gang Law that we passed in 2014,” he said.

“Persons convicted of an offence under this Act are liable to a fine of $500,000 and to imprisonment for 20 years.”

In the interim, Dr. Nottage also noted that police officers have undergone training abroad for an anti-gang unit.

“We will continue to do our part Mr. Speaker, to ensure that all gang bangers who disrupt the peace and tranquility of our nation face the full brunt of the law.”

In another strong message to criminals, Dr. Nottage said in all cases, those charged with gun or ammunition possession will also be denied bail.

The government is also leaning on reformed offenders who have completed specialized training to assist their communities.

“We are also establishing “Violence Breakers” throughout high risk communities who will serve as positive mentors for at-risk youth.”

Dr. Nottage said the group would comprise reformed offenders who have complete specialized training to assist their communities by steering selected youths away from becoming involved in crime and violence.