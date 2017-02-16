In the face of what some have deemed a “crisis”, in a hard-line approach to arresting crime the government has come up with a series of initiatives.

National Security Minister Dr. Bernard Nottage revealed as much during his communication in the House of Assembly (HOA) yesterday.

Some of the initiatives he told the public would be implemented immediately.

“Foot patrols in inner cities and crime hot spots will be increased. Aggressive stop and search of suspicious persons and suspicious vehicles throughout all policing divisions will be implemented,” he said.

“Periodic road checks at various interceptions to insure that all road users are following the road traffic laws will be implemented Mr. Speaker or continued. Purposeful “Lock Downs” of communities. Mr. Speaker and crime hot spots as was done recently in the Kemp Road area where large teams of law enforcement officers executed search arrest and search for illegal firearms and stolen vehicles will be taking place.”

The National Security minister also pointed out that intelligence has shown the types of vehicles used in types of the crimes.

Moreover, not only the type of vehicles but the way they are configured and the number of occupants.

He further added that Urban Renewal teams would be expanded and engaged in improved surveillance of crime hot spots.

The minister said he has also directed the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF), to commence joint operations.

This after intelligence revealed that prisoners – be they former or present – work with those on the outside to commit crimes.

“Intelligence suggests that there are connections between these violent incidents on the streets and inmates at the Department of Correctional Services,” he said.

“Hence, I have also directed that there be a closer working relationship between the RBPF and the BDOCS.”

Dr. Nottage also said he accepts that getting tough on crime will be toughest on the public who he said will be inconvenienced by the crime fighting measures.

However, he is urging the public to cooperate, remain patient and support the government in their efforts.

Just a few days ago, the country hit 28 murders, seven of them taking place over a 72-hour period.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said the country was in no way in a crisis as far as he saw it.

“It is a falsehood to say The Bahamas is in crisis,” the commissioner said.

“There are no phantoms on the streets of Nassau. People tend to think that it’s one person moving around doing the killing. I can assure you this is not the case. Every case has its own signature,” he said.

Since then, Prime Minister Perry Christie has likened the country to the Wild West and called for added forces.