Police in the capital are investigating the country’s latest traffic fatality.

According to reports, shortly before 9:00pm on Friday, police received a report of a fatal accident at Unison Road off Carmichael Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they met an unresponsive male inside a Honda vehicle. Fire services personnel assisted in extricating the victim from the vehicle, which was extensively damaged.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was driving on Unison Road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete building, which is under construction.

Police are also seeking the public’s help in solving a pair of recent armed robberies.

In the first incident, shortly after 11:00am, a man was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Harbour Bay Shopping Center, when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm who robbed him of cash before fleeing in a light blue vehicle.

In the final incident, shortly after 1:00pm, two females were standing in the parking lot of Super Value Food Store, Cable Beach when they were approached by a man armed with a firearm who robbed them of cash before fleeing in a silver vehicle.