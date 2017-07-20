Forty-one-year-old Sherran Burrows was yesterday charged in the Magistrate’s Court on 12 counts of child pornography.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt, Burrows, who told the magistrate that his attorney was out of town, faced five of possession of video recordings of an underaged girl or what appeared to be an underaged girl and seven counts of possession of photographs or images of the same, all between the time frame of April 2015 and April 2017.

In the five counts of possession of child pornography in the form of video, it is alleged that Burrows possessed nude images on his cell phone that showed the underaged female fondling her vagina while standing and laying down.

Another video image, according to the charges read to Burrows, saw the alleged underaged female laying nude rubbing her vagina, while yet another video image showed the alleged minor performing oral sex on a male.

In the other seven counts, Burrows was charged with having images in his cell phone, during the same time frame, images either depicting parts of the female body or fondling of the body.

As he was read each count, he stood with his hands clasped behind his back and replied not guilty to each one.

Burrows’ charges are contrary to section 16(A) 2 (B) of the Sexual Offenses Act, chapter 99.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt after reading the charges, asked Burrows if he was represented by an attorney to which he replied “yes, but he is out of town.”

She then informed Burrows that she could not grant him bail because of the nature of the offense, but he could instead apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

She also asked him if he wished to be tried in the Supreme Court or Magistrate’s Court to which he replied he would need to speak with his lawyer.

Burrows was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until September 13 when he returns for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI) and at the same time Mrs. Ferguson-Pratt will determine whether Burrows’ case is heard in Supreme or Magistrate’s Court.