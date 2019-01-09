Categorized | National News

Davis: “PM Must Treat Unions Fairly”

Posted on 09 January 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Opposition Leader Phillip Davis yesterday said Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson has the prime minister hypnotized.

This comes  after the  success by the B.U.T  in  getting conditions improved at the C. H Reeves Junior High School, an extended Christmas break for teachers,  a newly renovated A. F Adderley Junior High School and  during continued tension on the labour front.

Mr. Davis  said  he is advised that everything asked for by Mrs. Wilson has been approved while other labour unions concerns are falling on deaf ears.

This prompted the opposition leader to bring to light what he calls unfair treatment to other unions that are facing issues as well. 

“All the union leader has to do is go to the PM and the instructions are sent down. With education being one of the most important pillars in the country,  why would cabinet agree to delay the opening of the school year? How does it benefit the country? How does it benefit our children?” he asked.    

Mr. Davis is  calling on the prime minister to treat all union officials fairly.

This Journal  sought Mrs. Wilson for comment,  but no calls were retuned up to press time.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook