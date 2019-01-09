Opposition Leader Phillip Davis yesterday said Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson has the prime minister hypnotized.

This comes after the success by the B.U.T in getting conditions improved at the C. H Reeves Junior High School, an extended Christmas break for teachers, a newly renovated A. F Adderley Junior High School and during continued tension on the labour front.

Mr. Davis said he is advised that everything asked for by Mrs. Wilson has been approved while other labour unions concerns are falling on deaf ears.

This prompted the opposition leader to bring to light what he calls unfair treatment to other unions that are facing issues as well.

“All the union leader has to do is go to the PM and the instructions are sent down. With education being one of the most important pillars in the country, why would cabinet agree to delay the opening of the school year? How does it benefit the country? How does it benefit our children?” he asked.

Mr. Davis is calling on the prime minister to treat all union officials fairly.

This Journal sought Mrs. Wilson for comment, but no calls were retuned up to press time.