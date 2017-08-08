Non-profit organization Helping Hands Production recently handed over a cheque in the amount of $2,000 to the Bahamas Crisis Center, proceeds it raised as a result of a gospel concert the organization hosted.

Director of Helping Hands Sharon Purser-Cooper presented the cheque to Director of Bahamas Crisis Center and volunteer Donna Nicholls noting that it was a simple gesture to assist the center with the work they are doing in helping women and children who are subjected to violence and abuse.

“I take a pleasure in presenting this donation to assist in great work that the Crisis Center is doing, for Bahamians, particularly for the plight of women who are victims of violence,” Mrs. Purser-Cooper said.

“In recent times you’ve been helpful to persons I referred to you and for that the Helping Hands Company, our very first presentation, having hosted a gospel concert ‘Gosplosion’ and from the proceeds of that we were able to garner these funds.

“We are delighted and behalf of the hard-working volunteers who came together to make this possible, we take great pleasure in presenting this [to] you.”

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Crisis Center, Mrs. Nicholls, stated that center was happy for the gift.

“On behalf of our director, the administration and all the wonderful volunteers at the Crisis Center, we absolutely are happy, and we receive this with gratitude for the work that we do,” Mrs. Nicholls said.

Mrs. Nicholls further noted that her anticipation of the donation is that it will go a long way in helping women in need

“As you know the crisis center responds to the needs of women, men and girls and boys in crisis in the Bahamas,” Mrs. Nichols indicated.

“We are always looking for sponsors or people who will help us with groceries and with financial donations to help with the needs of our client who come in.

“We can’t give big amounts, but you would be surprised that a $5 phone card, $10 for gas, $10 for dinner for a client going home goes a very long way.

“We are so grateful for this and for others who help with the work at the Crisis Center, we are always grateful.”