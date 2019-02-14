The tight knit community of Fox Hill has experienced another murder after one of its residents was riddled with gunshots Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim is no stranger to them. Police Press Liaison Officer Shanta Knowles told the media that it was shortly after 8:00pm that officers responded to reports of a gunshots being fired in the area of the community park.

“The officers cleared the park and discovered that gunshots were not in the area of the park and as they were driving west of Bernard Road, they saw a group of people running west from a vacant lot.

“The officers made a check of that lot and discovered a man lying with injuries to his body. He was unresponsive at the time.”

“We called in EMS who attempted to revive him,. however he was pronounced dead on the scene,” she said.

According to area residents, the victim is Richard “Fowler Boy” Fowler, believed to be between 40 and 45 years of age.

The homicide is the latest in a shooting spree here in the capital that’s now claimed the lives of five men in less than a week.

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman and Former Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell yesterday said he knows the young man and his family and called another tragedy.

He added that the amount of violence among young people is increasing in communities.

He said, “there’s a young man just a few minutes ago who lives down the street in the Congo Town part of Fox Hill and I was just saying to him that for 20 or 25 years its been this slow burn violence that’s been taking place, and it’s too much violence going on in the lives of young people coming up in these communities.”

Mr. Mitchell maintains that residents of the area have no need to be in fear.

“I don’t think that people generally need to have a fear in the sense that people are generally being targeted because you are from Fox Hill.

“The problem is that because of the nature of this tit for tat stuff, it’s targeted at particular individuals from time to time and there’s no comfort in that because you can miss the person you’re trying to target and hit somebody who is entirely innocent,” said Mitchell.

On Tuesday, police issued a flyer for Mario Brown, who is wanted for questioning in relation to several of the matter’s this past weekend.

“We’re asking anyone who has information as to where he can be to please give us a call.

“We’re asking Mario Brown if you can hear me to turn yourself into police, because we will continue to look for you and we will not stop until we find you.

“I’m asking the public to give us as much information as possible to assist us with these investigations.

“We are making headway in the matters that occurred on Sunday and I do believe that in short time we will bring some useful information to you,” she said.

According to Superintendent Knowles, at this point, all the recent murders appear to be random.