The illicit drug trade received a major blow after 78 large packages containing 3,202 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $3.2 million dollars was seized in Fresh Creek, Andros Monday afternoon.

According to police, a team of officers from the North Andros division headed to Fresh Creek around 4:30 p.m. on Monday where they spotted a go-fast boat that appeared to have run aground.

“The officers conducted a search of the nearby bushes where they uncovered 78 large packages containing nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana and arrested three adult males,” said Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean.

Police have since then arrested three men, Andros natives, in connection with the crime.

Just last Thursday, in two separate incidents in Grand Bahama, 50 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $50,000 and 310 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $310,000 was confiscated.

At the same time of the second discovery, Hash Oil in the amount of 56 pounds with an estimated street value of $280,000 was confiscated.

In the first incident, Drug Enforcement officers acting on information went to a residence on Ponce De Leon Drive where a 35-year-old female was arrested and taken into police custody.

In the second incident, Drug Enforcement officers, while on patrol in the McCleans Town area, discovered in bushes a number of crocus type bags all containing suspected marijuana and a tar looking substance suspected to be Hash Oil.

No arrest was made in this matter.

Investigations into all matters are ongoing.