The country continues its efforts in the fight against the ZIka virus as health officials confirmed last week Friday that another confirmed case has been found in a Bahamian male in his forties.

Senior Medical Officer, Surveillance Unit, Department of Public Health Services Dr. Merciana Moxey told the Bahama Journal that they received the notice the day before.

When asked if the virus was contracted within the country Dr. Moxey confirmed that most cases of the now 11 confirmed cases were contracted in the country as opposed to being contracted via travel.

The Department of Public Health Services is urging persons to continue with the necessary precautionary methods to protect themselves from the virus.

“We are asking for residents to do what is necessary in their persona l space and in their yards and in their homes,” she said

“Making sure that the bins from any containers that are in the yards is turned over so that they are not collecting water for breeding sites. We are asking people to wear long sleeve clothing and light clothing.”

The Department of Health will continue to fog areas throughout the city she said.

The remaining 33 results from the 83 suspected cases which turned out negative are pending.

The first confirmed case of the virus was released to the public back in August.

Officials said the confirmed case was contracted outside of The Bahamas and involved an adult, Bahamian male who recently traveled to Jamaica.

Several days later, three new cases were confirmed during which time a travel advisory was issued for The Bahamas from The United States of America.

Then early last week five new cases were confirmed.

Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell alerted his constituents of two persons in his area being a part of that five with the virus.

MP for Southern Shores Kenred Dorsett this past weekend took the lead in helping his constituents tackle the virus.

On Saturday teams of 25 ventured into the community to locate breeding grounds of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Not only did they remove harvesting areas for the mosquito but they took the time to educate residents on the various ways to protect themselves.

If you think you or your family member might have a Zika virus infection please visit your nearest health care provider.

For further information about Zika you can contact the National Disease surveillance unit at 502-4776, 502-4790, 376-3809 or 376-4705.