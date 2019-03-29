The Water and Sewage Management Union yesterday requested the police to sweep Water and Sewage Corporation offices for illegal listening devices.

This came from union president Ednel Rolle, who in a release, said that the union wants the firm to sweep offices on the islands of Abaco, Eleuthera, and the capital due to complaints that have recently surfaced.

The release Â indicated that it is alleged thatÂ Â conversations are being recorded from phone calls within the company, which is an area of concern.

It added that the union wishes for the corporation to dispel such fears so that the public and the political directorate can ensure that proper investigations are done to confirm or debunk such concerns.

Attempts to call WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson and Bahamas Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson were unsuccessful up to news time.