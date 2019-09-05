United States Agency for International Development Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) will airlift more than 22,00 plastic sheeting for shelter, 3,000 hygiene kits and water containers to be distributed to those in need.

In a telephonic press briefing on Wednesday, a senior administration official from USAID revealed that a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) has already started assessing the Abaco’s hurricane torn area, in the process identifying an urgent need for shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene.

USAID will also hand over $2,000 to The Bahamas Red Cross for water sanitation, hygiene and shelter needs.

In the coming days, it is expected to provide critical aid to both Abaco and Grand Bahama. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is also willing to assist The Bahamas if necessary.

A senior administration official from The State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs said at the time, they were not aware if any Americans were killed or seriously injured.

However, reports from the U.S. Embassy in New Providence indicated that four Americans had to be airlifted.

According to the reports, most Americans in the affected areas were able to be evacuated before Hurricane Dorian made landfall, but the bureau is trying to assess where Americans are who need help.

Currently, the bureau is encouraging those in the affected islands to contact loved ones.

U.S. Coast Guard has already done search and rescue operations and as of yesterday, it has saved 61 people in dire situations.

“The USCG continues search and rescue operations in the northern Bahamas, now with support from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as well. As of 8 p.m. on September 3, they successfully airlifted 42 people to Nassau, including three people from Freeport and four U.S. citizens. This is in addition to the 19 people rescued on September 2,” the bureau explained.

U.S. Coast Guard sent, on Wednesday, two more search and rescue teams of about 57 people from Fairfax and Los Angeles County.

