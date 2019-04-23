There have been productive talks between The Bahamas Power and Light board and The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union. This was confirmed by BPL Executive Director Patrick Rollins and Union President Paul Maynard.

Mr. Rollins said the Board hears the Union’s concerns and is trying their best to address them.

“We’re doing our best to have as many Bahamians working the project as possible. Wartsila is on board with this too, so everyone is on the same page here,” he said.

Union President Paul Maynard said the Prime Minister gave his word that their concerns will be addressed.

Three weeks ago, Mr. Maynard wrote a letter to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis expressing concern over the $95 million-dollar agreement signed between BPL and Finnish technology group Wartsila.

The issue, according to Mr. Maynard, was a fear that Bahamian workers would be treated as second class citizens during the installation process of the new generators.

There is a different tone from the union leader as he is anticipating a favourable outcome, as he said the Board confirmed that they will work out a training schedule for BPL employees.