Another recall on foods, the second this month to have a potential threat of being contaminated with metal.

The Bahamas Agriculture Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA), followed up on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service’s (FSIS) decision to remove from freezers more than 2,000 pounds of Vienna Beef Frank Links, advised that wholesalers and retailer check inventory against a list produced by Vienna Beef Limited , Chicago Illinois.

According to the USDA/FSIS’s report, “Vienna Beef is recalling approximately 2,030 pounds of beef frank links products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.

“The beef frank link products were produced on May 2, 2019. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“The information on the labels is as follows: 10-pound cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label; 10-pound cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label; 10-pound cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label,” the report said.

One local media, in Chicago, Eater Chicago, reported that “the recall affected about 20 restaurants and other food service customers with about 200 cases of sausages possibly contaminated”.

It also reported that “the sausage maker reiterated that the recall doesn’t affect hot dogs purchased at stores or online retailers,” the article said.

BAHFSA said “local retailers and wholesalers should check inventory for products bearing the establishment number one (EST. 1) and, if found, remove and discard the product from their freezers.

“Wholesalers in possession of any recalled product are also asked to notify the public in a timely manner.

“Consumers, likewise, are asked to check their freezers and discard the product if found,” the statement said.

Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit officials, according to the BAHFSA, have not issued any reports regarding the product.

When contacted on the issue, Super Value officials confirmed that the food store chain does not carry the Vienna Beef Links Brand.

