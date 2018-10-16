Two men were yesterday charged with 13 counts each of stealing by reason of service.

Farris Neely, 40, of Charles Drive and Maurice Sullivan,51, of Gladiator Road were formally charged before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister.

It is alleged that on Thursday July 5th, the two stole $15,600 from Yvonne Rolle by reason of their service.

On that same date, the two allegedly stole $28,000 and $9,000 from Rolle.

A few days later and on Monday July 16th, Neely and Sullivan, according to Police, stole another $8,000 from Rolle, the following day, $15,000 and on Monday July 30th, $12,600.

Three days later, on Thursday August 2, the two accused allegedly stole $31,000 from Maureen Wallace, and another $6,000 from her four days later.

That Wednesday August 8th, the pair allegedly got another $13,000 from Wallace.

The court heard how the very next day, the two allegedly stole $3,500 from Wallace, and on Tuesday August 14th, $17,000.

Further, between August 28, and Friday September 7th, the two allegedly took nearly $40,000 from Yvonne Rolle.

Neely was also arraigned on three separate counts.

According to reports, on Friday September 14th and Wednesday the 19th, he stole allegedly $4,500 cash, the property of Cecil Mackey, and on Monday September 24th, $1,500 the property of Bernice Sweeney, and on Thursday October 4, $2,000 from McSweeney.

Both Neely and Sullivan pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The pair was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until trial.

Both will return on December 4th.

However, Neely will appear again on December 5th for his additional counts.