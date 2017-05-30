Two young men, both 24 were remanded The Bahamas Department Of Correctional Services on charges related to the recent brazen armed robbery of QVS Pharmacy in the Seagrapes Shopping Plaza, Prince Charles.

Arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday, before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt, on four counts of armed robbery contrary to section 339(2) of the penal code chapter 84, were 24-year-old Dario Musgrove of Elizabeth Estates and 24-year-old Vernal Reckley of Faith Avenue.

It is alleged that being concerned together, both Musgrove and Reckley, while in possession of an offensive weapon, [a black handgun], on Tuesday May 23, did rob Melissa Bain of $178, the property of QVS Pharmacy.

It is further alleged that the two, also being concerned together on the same day while committing the offense at QVS, also robbed Patti Hepburn of a blue pouch containing three Royal Bank Of Canada (RBC) bank cards and $3 cash.

The men were further accused of also robbing Lorraine Moss of $200 and Jordan Ritchie of a Samsung J1 cell phone value at $140, all on the same day.

Both men were not required to enter a plea and were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Musgrove and Reckley are scheduled to return to court on July 6 when they would be presented with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment that would fast track their case to the Supreme Court.