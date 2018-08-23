Categorized | National News

Three Men On Murder and Drug charges

Twenty-year-old Donte Riley of Margaret Avenue and 31-year-old Anita McDonald of Royalty Estates appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson Pratt yesterday on  charges  of  murder and attempted robbery.

According to reports, on July 17th the duo robbed Wesley Smith of $50 on his property armed with an offensive weapon.

Riley was also charged with the robbery and murder of Wilton Brown on July 9th.        

Florida resident Tommy Lee Williams was also arraigned in court. 

The thirty-year-old stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Soubusola Swain on one count of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, one count of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, one count of conspiracy to export dangerous drugs and one count of taking preparatory steps to export dangerous drugs. 

According to police reports, while at the Lynden Pindling International Airport,  Williams was randomly searched when Police discovered an estimated 6.4 pounds of suspected cocaine.

Police say when he was asked  if the bag  containing the drugs belonged to him, he responded, “yeah that’s my bag, but I’m not answering anything else.”

Williams pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

