Yesterday in the Magistrate’s Courts three males were arraigned for murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to commit murder respectively.

First, a 20 year old male was formally charged for the murder of 15 year old Anthony Wellington Francis Smith.

It is alleged that Mark Rolle intentionally caused the death of Smith back on the 17th of October through Prison Lane off East Street.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt, he was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison until he returns for his Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Also appearing before the magistrate was 27 year old Eugene Campbell.

Campbell was charged with 16 offenses; five counts of introducing a firearm into the country on the 20th of October, 2017, six counts of possession of ammunition and five counts of possessions of firearms, to wit four .40 magazine clips and one .9 millimeter magazine clip.

Campbell pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was initially charged with 21 offenses, but after having found that several of the charges were duplicitous, the magistrate had those charges withdrawn from the defendants’ dockets and the prosecution obliged.

Regrettably, Magistrate Pratt said at the time she was unable to hear the prosecutions summary therefore he return to court today at 2:30pm.

Campbell was represented by both Ian Cargill and V. Alfred Gray.

Twemty-seven year old Rashad Laroda was charged with three offenses.

Laroda was charged with one count possession of an unlicensed firearm, one count of being an unlawful gang member and one count conspiracy to commit murder.

It is alleged that he conspired to murder Philanno Williams on Carmichael Road on the 20th of this month.

He was represented by Nathan Smith , was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison.