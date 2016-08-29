Sandals Royal Bahamian says more than 900 people turned out to fill the 600 positions made redundant two weeks ago during their four job fair held last week Monday through Thursday.

The job fair was announced just days after approximately 600 Sandals employees were told the establishment would close for extensive renovations subsequently leaving them all without work.

Sandals Resorts International Director of Corporate Services Jeremy Jones has remained defensive of the resorts decision to completely shut down during its renovation process.

“You cannot have a hotel guest who has been dreaming of his or her vacation for months, maybe longer, and arrive to discover that there is full on construction being conducted. No guests would appreciate a backhoe, an excavator and jackhammers at work while they are trying to enjoy their hard earned vacation. This is not the experience that we advertise to our guest nor are we willing to compromise on our promise,” Mr. Jones said.

“Our chairman has great expectations for this resort and we are excited about the changes that will bring this beachfront jewel up to a higher level. We are hoping for our best season ever.”

Mr. Jones said he was satisfied with the response at the job fair.

“We were very pleased with the turn-out,” he said.

“We did see that there were more applicants the last two days than the first two which were reserved for former team members.” The Sandals team also noted that when they do reopen they will do so with the same number of Bahamians it closed with despite the criticisms.

“Of the 592 who were terminated and invited to apply, all but seven have collected cheques ranging from nearly $1,000 to more than $34,000 depending on length and level of service,” they said.

The first two days of the job fair held at Christ The King Anglican Church were reserved for former employees however the last two days were open to all applicants.

The resort is expected to reopen in October.