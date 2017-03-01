Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts has called out Free National Movement Candidate for Freetown, businessman Dionisio D’Aguilar once again.

While addressing party supporters, Mr. Roberts called the Superwash owner “heartless.”

“My presence here tonight is tangible evidence of my unreserved support for the candidacies of both Fred Mitchell in Fox Hill and Jerome Fitzgerald in Marathon – two of our hardest working ministers and devoted Members of Parliaments by any measure.

“An article entitled Dionisio: Gov’t creating ‘Country of Dependents’ caught my eye. Dionisio D’Aguilar, the FNM candidate for Freetown continues to prove that he does not have the heart to serve the people of The Bahamas, as a Member of Parliament.

“He has long been on record as saying that ‘Bahamians beg too much.’ Now he says that ‘Bahamians are from a country of dependents.’

“The shame goes further. He is now calling on the government to ‘cut back’ on the monies being allocated to NHI.’ Even as Bahamians die because of a lack of health insurance and before the full NHI plan is implemented Mr. D’Aguilar makes this heartless call,” Mr. Roberts said.

He added that Mr. D’Aguilar is an outright liar and should continue to do what he does best and that is operate laundries.

“Still the shame goes further with an outright lie about how the government is increasing the number of public servants simply for partisan politics.

“So shameful that the PLP calls on the leader of the FNM to disassociate the party from this degree of heartlessness, and outright lying by Dionisio D’Aguilar. I call on Freetown to strongly reject D’Aguilar and let him continue to do what he does best – wash and dry clothes.

“The FNM believes that you must be critically ill with heart disease and late stage cancer before you can access healthcare. This proposal must be rejected along with the FNM who has a rich legacy of taking us backwards by stopping important programs out of political spite,” Mr. Roberts said.

This isn’t the first time the two men have traded jabs as they spent the majority of 2016 engaged in a war of words over the stalled multi-billion dollar Baha Mar resort.