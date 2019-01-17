Restaurant Bahamas Limited signed a 5-year industrial agreement with the Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association.

Restaurant Bahamas Limited is the company responsible for all Kentucky Fried Chicken outlets in The Bahamas.

Noting that this is first industrial agreement of 2019, BHMA president Obie Ferguson said he hopes industrial agreements to follow will take similar positions.

“This industrial agreement covers basic public holidays, Christmas bonuses, and it establishes a minimum notice period in case of termination.

“It also includes an increase in wages, it includes a signing bonus and it also makes provisions for another bonus throughout the life of the agreement.

“This agreement also includes insurance benefits for the workers and also if you’re lucky enough to have a birthday it also provides for a day off with pay on your birthday.

“It is a very comprehensive agreement and it covers basically all of the general terms affecting workers,” he said.

Mr. Ferguson thanked Restaurant Bahamas Limited negotiators for making this process peaceful and respectful, noting that during the process nothing blew up in the media.

He added that workers whom this agreement affects, need not be concerned about termination.

“It was very respectful and finally we reached an agreement which is comprehensive and inclusive for these workers.”

“They need not worry, certainly as to how they can be terminated, because the process by which that is done is embodied in this agreement,” Mr. Ferguson said.

The Union leader added that he hopes agreements to come are achieved amicably as these are difficult times as worker’s right s have been challenged, especially in the courts.

“Things we had pre- 1958 seem to all now become a matter for litigation. So it behooves us to do what is required,” he said.

This agreement has been under negotiations for the past 5 years and while there has been no contention, Mr. Ferguson said they allowed this because they understood the situation at the company as the matter was before the tribunal court.

This agreement covers all Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in The Bahamas which includes some 40 supervisors and managers.