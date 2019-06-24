Recording Artist Chris “Sketch” Carey yesterday described the country as a “dark place” as he reflected on the brazen stabbing death of Bahamian music sensation MDeez.

MDeez was involved in a two-car collision this past Friday that ended in an altercation which killed the musical artist after being stabbed multiple times.

Mr. Carey described MDeez as driven, talented and a musical genius as he reflected on the loss of one of his best friends.

Mr. Carey told The Journal that he’s still trying to come to grips with the untimely death of one of his best friends.

He said, “ his character was just amazing, and everybody would know if you saw him or met him for the first time, you would definitely be inspired. Like, ‘who is this guy?’ He would always light up someone’s eyes. He was just amazing to me.”

Before his untimely death, Mr. Carey revealed that MDeez was in the process of releasing a new album.

Seven months ago, the pair worked on a song entitled “Cry” dedicated to his late mother.

Mr. Carey said, “that was the last song we did, and that was about his mom who passed away.”

“He had already started his tour. Things were going really well for him, and it seemed like he was just getting started. However, it seems that God had better plans,” he added.

Upon hearing what happened to his long-time friend, Mr. Carey gave a word of advice to Bahamian youth.

He said, “honestly, it’s not worth it. If an argument is happening, just walk away from it. I doesn’t make sense losing your life over something stupid and petty.”

He added, “The Bahamas seems like a dark place. There’s something in the air. These people are acting stupid over petty thing that don’t make sense. Just walk away!”

