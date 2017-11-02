Two men are now in police custody following a police involved shooting that occurred on Monday night. Police apprehended the second suspect on Tuesday night.

According to police reports, shortly after 8p.m Tuesday, a Police Operation Team arrested the second suspect in Dignity Gardens.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean reports that on Monday police and three males were involved in an exchange of gunfire in the King Street area.

According ACP Dean, the incident which occurred shortly after 8.30pm Monday, when officers with the Mobile Unit on routine patrol in the Market Street area identified a car operating in a “suspicious” manner.

A pursuit of the vehicle ensued and police intercepted the vehicle occupied by three men following the short chase.

Two of the males exited the vehicle and open fire on police before fleeing on foot. Police returned fire. However, they were unable to apprehend either of the two men.

A third suspect, the report indicates, was arrested in the vehicle with a loaded handgun.

According to the report, the police vehicle received minor damages from gunshots during the ordeal.

Police are appealing to the public to share information on any illegal and suspicious activities and to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.