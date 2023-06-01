By Licec Bastian

The time has come for decisive action when it comes to the nation’s second city, Grand Bahama, particularly as it relates to the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.

Prime Minister Philip Davis as he delivered his 2023/2024 budget communication in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, echoed concerns regarding the GBPA as he contends that the Hawksbill Creek Agreement is no longer working for Grand Bahama.

“In our view, the governance model of the Grand Bahama Port Authority must change, in order to realize the promise, growth and prosperity which we all desire.

“Additionally, The Government of The Bahamas has serious concerns regarding the compliance of the GBPA and its related companies with the terms and conditions of the Hawksbill Creek Act, and its subsequent amendments.

“Previous administrations have made efforts to tackle the situation, but the issue is clearly systemic and fundamental,” Prime Minister Davis said.

Now the Prime Minister’s comments came as he also revealed that while Grand Bahama contributed 12 percent to the overall gross domestic product (GDP) in country, the island’s economy declined by nine percent compared to the previous year; great cause for concern as other islands have seen economic growth this fiscal year.

There was a silver lining as the tourism sector witnessed a slight increase in 2022, which was evident in the growth of the accommodation and food service industries.

“Unfortunately, the statistics show a prolonged decline in the Grand Bahamian economy.

The evidence confirms the view of my government that the Hawksbill Creek economic model, which was meant to attract foreign direct investment, does not work,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Davis said. in due course, the government will make a separate detailed announcement, and it may be during the course of the budget debate which begins next Wednesday.