The drastic devastation left by Hurricane Dorian has forced Prime Minister Dr. Hubert to appoint individuals to spearhead relief efforts.

During his televised national address yesterday evening, Dr. Minnis announced that Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson and Bahamas Aquatics Federation President Algernon Cargill have been appointed as hurricane relief coordinators for Abaco.

In addition, the prime minister said Senate President K. Forbes Smith will lead restoration in Grand Bahama as a part of the recovery efforts.

He added that a national day of mourning will be held where the Bahamian flag would be flown at half mast on all public buildings.

Dr. Minnis said the government is working to eliminate the red tape that frustrated many that wanted to help in restorations efforts but couldn’t.

“We are fixing these problems and bringing in extra personnel and capacity to direct the air from private citizens, corporate donors, international agencies and foreign governments,” he said.

“Let me also note that because of the need for coordination and to get assistance to Abaco and Grand Bahama as effectively as possible, there is the need to follow certain procedures.”

Dr. Minnis further explained that restrictions had to be placed on flights flying in the disaster zones to eliminate the possibility of in air collisions.

The prime minister is encouraging those who want to donate to give directly to the National Emergency Management Agency or a reputable charitable group like The Bahamas Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

He added that an accounting firm will have oversight of the funds donated.

Further, some 900 Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers have been sent to Abaco to maintain law and order.

“We are also being assisted by the defence force officers from CARICOM which when fully deployed will total approximately 220 security personnel,” the prime minister said.

“Because of the massive devastation, The Bahamas could not and cannot face this tragedy alone.

“We have mobilized the entire government to meet this challenge in partnership with the international community.”

The prime minister again stressed the need for Bahamians to come together and not spread rumors on social media.