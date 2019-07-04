Traffic Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that has claimed the life of a Peruvian male pedestrian.

According to police, on Sunday they were called to the East Sunrise Highway area, where a male was struck by a black Honda Civic vehicle travelling east on East Sunrise Highway and failed to stop.

Police and EMS personnel were called to the scene. The pedestrian was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was seen by doctor who listed his injuries as serious.

Police later located the black Honda Civic vehicle and the 26-year-old driver who is from Grand Bahama.

On Tuesday, shortly after 7 a.m., the 35-year-old male pedestrian who is from Peru, succumbed to his injuries at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Investigations into this matter continue.