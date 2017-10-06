Opposition Leader and Member of Parliament for Cat Island and Rum Cay, Philip Davis, said that the death of American resident, Janice Kesseinger, residing in North Cat Island is “a symptom of a deeply rooted scourge on The Bahamas”.

Giving his condolences to Ms. Kessinger’s family, while speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, Mr. Davis said that the incident has “shaken” the residents of Cat Island. However, he thanked the residents for jumping into swift action as they took her disappearance seriously.

“Today, I give condolences to her family and all who loved her. This incident has shaken Cat Island to its core.

“Ms. Kessinger was well-known and well-loved, particularly among the children to whom she extended so many acts of benevolence.

“I am grateful to police on Cat Island, who took her disappearance very seriously and acted accordingly.

“I am also grateful to their counterparts, who have acted likewise at the gruesome discovery,” he said.

Mr. Davis stated that lamented that crime in The Bahamas is serious issue which should be a government’s priority.

“In this place and otherwise, I have said that crime is not just an important issue. Crime is the most important issue facing The Bahamas.

“A government’s first responsibility is to protect its citizens; and we are traversing most violent years in our nation’s history,” Mr. Davis said.

“Keeping people safe is not a small thing. On the contrary, it is everything.

“If our homes and streets are not safe, we cannot do great things as a nation – we cannot look to a prosperous future.

“We must win the war against violence. The alternative is unimaginable,” he said.

Mr. Davis said to die in such a way, especially at the age that Ms.Kessinger, was is a “grim Consequence”.

Cat Island will memorialise Ms. Kessinger in the coming days.

Ms. Kessinger, whose lifeless body was found in bushes in North Cat Island was the country’s 108 murder victim according to the Journal records.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rodrigo Rolle was formally charged on Wednesday for that crime and was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until November 30th.