The National Insurance Board (NIB) issued an orange alert in light of the spread of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

This orange alert has affected NIB’s operations to limit the risk to staff and protect those most vulnerable, such as the elderly, to the outbreak.

As of yesterday, NIB customer service departments will remain open throughout The Bahamas but the face-to-face interviews that usually accompany the submission of new claims are suspended for the time being.

NIB will be collecting forms, but customer service representatives will call or email clients if further clarification is needed.

Face-to-face pension verifications will also be suspended until further notice.

For convenience, beneficiaries will be able to submit their forms online or make use of the drop boxes available at NIB offices.

Additionally, customers may call the verification hotline at 502-1556 if they have any questions.

NIB has also suspended all smart card renewals. Therefore, all smart cards should continue to be used and are considered valid, regardless of the expiration date printed. Those who also need to pay NIB contributions are urged to sign up for the employer self service (ESS) by emailing their request to ess@nib-bahamas.com and compliance@nib-bahamas.com.