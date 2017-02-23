Mother of the three-year-old boy Kayden Louis who was found unresponsive in a car is now speaking out and calling for justice.

Rosemanie Louis, mother of the toddler, says she has yet to hear from the teacher who was in custody of the child prior to allegedly leaving the child in a car before finding the child unresponsive.

Sharing very little words in English, while mentioning the teacher of the school who has not come forth since the day of the incident.

“I miss Kayden, he was a good baby, and I can’t get him back now.”

“I want Judy to come to me, I don’t see Judy.”

“I don’t know why Judy doesn’t come to me.”

The school has yet to respond or make action after the incident occurred.

Pastor Francois Wilson stood aside the mother and interpreted for her, as the mother is of Haitian decent and speaks very little English.

“`The child woke up and before the child went to school she (the mother) gave him some tea, then around 12:30 after the child was already in school the police officer called her (the mother) and said her child cannot breathe,” Pastor Wilson interpreted.

“When she got to the hospital the doctor told her the child cannot breathe she asked why the child cannot breathe, she said how come because I did not send a sick child to school,” Pastor Wilson continued.

“The doctor said just relax your child is gone,” he said.

“She went in the room and put the child over her shoulder and the blood came from his nose to her clothes, now she feels disappointed,” Pastor Wilson said.

Mr. Cox a deaf care advocate stood in partnership with Pastor Francois Wilson saying,

“We always try to reach out to try to help persons in time of need such as this. We are now having a candle light visual on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Five Palm lot to try and help the family to raise funds so they can take care of funds so they can take care of funeralizing the baby. Along with us, we are asking the merchants the web shops, persons in the Kemp Road and St. James Road area to partner with us so that we can at least ease the burden.

“Funeral arrangements are now incomplete, they will be announced a little later, but we just want to bring some comfort to her, because of how it happened, so we ask you keep her in your prayers.”

Police say the day of the incident they took the teacher in custody for questioning but she was later released that day.

According to Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, police are awaiting the autopsy report until they discuss the matter with the attorney general for further instructions on the matter.