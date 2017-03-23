A day after the handover of Baha Mar to its new purchaser, CTF Holdings, Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday charged that the government had no right handing over “a property they claim they do not own.”

“Always searching their next photo op, the PLP duly lined up for their latest staged event at Baha Mar, which is a property they claim not to own. So, what or whose keys were they handing off,” Dr. Minnis said.

“And let’s dispose of the PLP’s notion that the FNM is opposed to the opening of Baha Mar. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, just the opposite is true. We welcome the additional rooms and attractions to our tourism product but we question the wisdom of prematurely opening the doors without one scintilla of advertisement in the market place,” said Dr. Minnis.

“It is time for the Christie led government to speak truth to the Bahamian people and authorise the release of the sealed documents so that all could see what they have committed the Bahamian people to,” he added.

The FNM Leader again insisted the government is hiding information on the recent Baha Mar deal negotiated with the Chinese government.

“What are they hiding? The details that have leaked out have been disturbing and lead to even more questions about this latest PLP photo op. How can the PLP state that we are weeks away from a deal being signed then hand the property over to a foreign entity prior to the finalization of a sale?” Dr. Minnis asked.

“Beyond that, Bahamians deserve to know whether this new owner paid the same rate on VAT and Stamp taxes that Bahamians are obligated to pay, or will these taxes be levied at all,” Dr. Minnis continued.

“If running a government was just a series of photo ops and staged events this PLP Government would be batting a thousand,” he said.

As a result of the Baha Mar debacle, Dr. Minnis believes the Christie administration does not have the trust of the Bahamian people.

“It’s hard for Bahamians to celebrate when their government refuses to share the full details of this secret deal with their Chinese allies,” he said.

“The people have grown tired of the PLP’s empty rhetoric and broken promises. It’s long past time for the PLP to unseal their Baha Mar deal. They have the power to do it, but since seizing power five years ago they have shunned transparency and accountability at every turn. But the people have the right to know what their government is celebrating,” he added.