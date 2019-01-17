The Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, Frankie Campbell has apologized for what he said “seemed to be insensitive” as he responded to media personnel.

“ I was merely trying to avoid what appeared to be encroaching on another Minister’s portfolio.

Mr. Campbell who refused to talk about the issues of rape when approached by a reporter, was quoted as saying, “ don’t ask me about rapes. Try to keep me out of other people’s lanes. I like to talk about my stuff. Don’t ask me about rapes.”

In a statement yesterday, the Minister said, “ I am humbled at the opportunity to speak to mothers, fathers, women and girls, victims of rape, abuse and violence, and anyone else who may have been offended by a video recording of me that is in circulation.”

He said, “I am fully aware of the duties and core functions of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development which includes, but is not limited to, food assistance, shelter for all victims, including rape victims and victims of trafficking in persons, school and uniform assistance, the elderly, child protection, rehabilitation and persons with disabilities.”

Mr. Minister said “this incident has caused persons to question my familiarity with the 2015 Strategic Plan to address Gender-based violence. I am pleased to note that in the six months that I have been the Minister, I have partnered with the Crisis Centre, the Caribbean Men’s Group, the Zonta Club, the Pilot Club, the United States Embassy, UN Women and a number of NGOs in an effort to bring this very strategic plan to fruition.

“I am committed, along with the Ministry and its dedicated staff and all of our NGO partners, to honour, advance and promote all of the Conventions to which The Bahamas is a Signatory,” said Mr. Campbell.

He added, “In pursuit of the commitment articulated during the 2017 Speech From the Throne, the government has indicated a Zero Tolerance against all rapes and violence. Efforts to prevent violence against women require determining and addressing violence at its root. The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, through its many Departments does precisely this, through the provision of counseling and crisis intervention and prevention services.

“As a husband and the father of one son and three beautiful girls for whom I want nothing but the best, as I do for all girls and women of our Bahamaland, this is more than just a job.

“As I would have indicated while representing you at the Committee for the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women and Girls (known as CEDAW), I give you my assurance that I remain committed to all of its Articles not merely for the purpose of reporting internationally, but for the benefit, upliftment and improvement of our very own,” said the Minister.