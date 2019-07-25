Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer Javon Seymour, accused of Petty Officer Percival Perpall’s death, was served with a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) fast tracking his case to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

He was informed by Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that he cannot provide evidence or call witnesses in support of his alibi in the Supreme Court.

Seymour was given the option to state his alibi to the judge or submit it within the next month to the Department of Public Prosecution in which he chose the latter.

Last May, 35-year-old Seymour was arraigned for the April 28 death of Petty Officer Percival Perpall and the attempted murder of fellow officer of Calvin Hanna and Ellis Rahming.

In a briefing back in May, Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said a gunman accessed Government House’s Guard House around 2:30 am. The gunman opened fire on the guard commander wounding him several times before fleeing. He was pursued by officers but escaped.

The aftermath led to an immediate assessment of key government structures directed by Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel.

Seymour’s family members protested outside the Magistrate’s Court while he was in the courtroom.

Nearly 10 of his relatives wore white shirts with his face and holding signs reading “Justice for Javon”.

His case will be heard before Justice Bernard Turner on the August 16.

