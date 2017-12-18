A man was shot and killed by police on Friday.

The incident started as police issued an APB (All Points Bulletin) for a sky blue Nissan Bluebird vehicle with two suspicious looking men, who were seen casing the Palmdale area.

Reports are that shortly after 7:00pm on Friday, officers on routine patrol spotted the vehicle in the area of Homestead Street and Minnie Street and attempted to stop it. The officers pursued the vehicle, which crashed into another vehicle on Cordeaux Avenue and Washington Street.

The passenger reportedly came from the vehicle armed with a handgun. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the officers and fired it.

The officers claimed that they were in fear for their lives and shot the suspect who died on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

A .45 Austria glock pistol along with a magazine with ammunition were recovered.

Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and is investigating this incident.