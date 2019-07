Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found dead on Sunday.

According to police, shortly before 5 p.m., they responded to Sea Breeze Drive, off Beatrice Avenue, Sea Breeze Estate, where a man was found unresponsive, with an injury to the head.

Paramedics were called to the scene and a short time later confirmed that the man was dead.

Police will await an autopsy report which will determine the exact cause of death.