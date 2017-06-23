Acting Parliamentary Commissioner Charles Albury said yesterday’s local government election on the Family Islands was successful and there were no complaints.

Mr. Albury explained that all was well at all of the 169 polling divisions with 720 candidates.

“We haven’t gotten any complaints, maybe one or two here and there, but nothing major,” he said.

A total of 57,685 persons registered to vote.

“That was broken down with 29,526 registered voters in Grand Bahama and 28,249 in other Family Islands,” Mr. Albury said.

He added that these particular elections are a bit more complex than that of the general elections.

Local government elections are complex because of the construction of the districts, Mr. Albury explained.

“In some areas the districts are speared by settlement or other cases, they are separated just by town areas,” he added

Candidates were nominated on June 6, 2017.

Local government started back in June, 1996 and has taken place every three years since then.

The polls closed at 6 p.m. yesterday.