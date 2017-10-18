Since the announcement by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, that all illegals immigrants in The Bahamas have until December 31st to regularize themselves or leave the country, it has been suggested that these immigrants create an underground economy that is not regulated.

“We know that illegal immigration has been a long-standing problem in the country and successive governments have addressed it in fits and starts, but it remains a problem.

“There is another layer of concern about illegal immigration. The illegal population creates an underground economy that is unregulated,” Mr. Newbold said.

During a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold also said that illegals create an environment for what can be termed as ‘gangsterism’ as it’s not being monitored.

“The country does not benefit from this economy, as it’s unregulated. Nobody is policing it and so in the words of one of our colorful radio personalities, it encourages the rise of gangsterism,” Mr. Newbold said.

Mr. Newbold stated that the underground economy which can also be classified as gangsterism, is a reason behind the need to get illegal immigration under control.

“We don’t need any of that, and again we just add that to the fact that laws of The Bahamas are being broken,” he said.

“As if we need more problems, one more reason to get it, illegal immigration under control,” Mr. Newbold said.

Mr. Newbold added that it was Prime Minister Dr Hubert . Minnis’ commitment to follow through with his announcement of despite threats.

“It’s another commitment from Prime Minister Minnis to get this immigration problem under control and he intends to follow through on it, threats will not dissuade him,” Mr. Newbold said.