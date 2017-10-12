The Free National Movement administration is taking the necessary steps to ensure that the integrity of the government and government officials are a priority and that means introducing new and revised legislations to combat official corruption, an Ombudsman Bill, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Dr. Hubert Minnis, made it clear when he addressed the House of Assembly yesterday, that the anti-corruption bill was a part of his administration’s legislative agenda, as he seeks to bring reform and transformation to governance.

“My government has embarked on a program of reform and transformation; such reform requires a long-term vision and concrete steps for change such.

“Change will not happen overnight, but we are laying the ground work for change in areas such as combating official corruption.

“We will continue the important work of ongoing reform in the public sector, we will establish a more independent constituency commission, we will ensure that government is more accountable.

“We will introduce the Ombudsman Bill 2017 to help make government more responsive to citizens.

“We are introducing new and revised legislation to combat official corruption, this includes an integrity commission bill, a more advanced anticorruption bill, inclusive of asset confiscation and public disclosure,” Dr. Minnis said.

Giving an explanation to specific parts of the new bill, Dr. Minnis said that proving that wealth was legitimately obtained is crucial.

“What this means is if you cannot prove legitimately how you obtained such wealth, then all will be confiscated and given back to the state,” Dr. Minnis stated.

Dr. Minnis further referenced other legislations that have already been put in place for public prosecution of those who insist in indulging in corrupt practices

“We have already tabled legislation to provide for a standalone Office of Public Prosecution.

“We will ensure the appointment of honest and fair-minded individuals to the various offices and agencies which combat official corruption.

“This is essential if we are to stem public corruption at every level,” Dr. Minnis said.

He further stated that his intent is to follow through with what the people of The Bahamas elected his administration to do.

“My government will continue with forensic audits in order to identify wrong doing and to stop such practices in the future.

“Be assured that once uncovered, position status politics or family name will not prevent prosecution.

“We cannot simply ignore the massive abuse and theft of public funds as some in the opposition seemed minded to do

“The Bahamian people elected this government to vigorously address the culture of corruption which was a way of life for many in the PLP we will continue to fulfill this mandate,” Dr. Minnis stated.