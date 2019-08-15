Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes told reporters earlier this week that discussions are taking place concerning a raise in minimum wage.

This followed countless complaints of the high cost of living in The Bahamas, considering the 60 percent increase in value added tax from 7.5 per cent to 12 percent.

He said, “There is a discussion at the tripartite council level. However, there hasn’t been any definitive recommendation at this point.”

In 2015, the government of The Bahamas raised minimum wage from $150 per week to $210 per week to offset the implementation of value added tax at 7.5 percent.

Last year, ahead of the VAT increase, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest told reporters that an increase in wages will be an extra expense on businesses that will potentially lead to an increase in products and services.

