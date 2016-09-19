After misconceptions surrounding the redevelopment project of The Potterâ€™s Cay Dock, the government on Friday, sought to make the necessary clarifications.

Work on the project began early this year and there is now confusion of its cost, and who is responsible for its development.

Â During the projectâ€™s initial stage, Agriculture Minister V. Alfred Gray had announced the facelift would cost the government around $9 million to complete.

Â However, the part missed by some was that that amount included expenses related to fish and food vendors and the stalls connected with their commercial enterprise; and it is this aspect of the project which falls under Minister Grayâ€™s portfolio.

Â However, some members of the public were under the impression that the project had initially cost about $3.1 million to complete, and had since tripled in amount.

Meanwhile, $3.1 million is the actual amount projected for the cosmetic aspect of the project, which falls under the portfolio of Transport and Aviation Minister Glenys Hanna Martin.

This defrays the cost of the boardwalk, sidewalks, landscaping, the parking lot, road works, fencing and a new cargo holding building.

Hence, the total cost of the project has always been $12 million.

Meanwhile, the government has noted that these costs do not include the possibility of compensation to food vendors by the government for loss of business during construction.

The cosmetic aspect of the project has reached its advanced stage, and just last week, the Transport and Aviation Minister completed a tour of the facility.

Â However, works related to the rebuilding of vendorsâ€™ food stalls have not yet begun.

Minister Gray has said earlier that the project which is expected to attract more locals and visitors should be concluded by 2017.

