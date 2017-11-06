In a bitter disagreement with government’s immigration ultimatum that is set to take place in a matter of weeks, noted Queen’s Counsel and human rights attorney Fred Smith has called the Minnis administration fascist, and the greatest threat to basic human Rights in the country.

Mr. Smith has labeled the FNM government both current and past as the worst thing thing that has happened for human rights in the Bahamas.

“The FNM has been the most abusive party towards human rights and fundamental freedoms for decades.

“We have a situation where there is acceptance in The Bahamas that Immigration can just run around break into your house and take people out of their homes and hold you illegally.

“The Bahamas is becoming a fascist state. The FNM should change their name to the Fascist National Movement,” Mr. Smith said.

He warned that the immigration proclamation may just be the first step that ultimately leads to the demise of the Bahamian democracy.

“After they finish arming Immigration and the Defence Force, these ministers will feel powerful enough to turn on the Bahamian people.

“We are empowering an arm of government who will one day decide to have a military coup against The Bahamas and they will forever destroy our democracy,” Mr. Smith said.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis last week defended his government’s decision to tighten the grip on illegal immigration.

Dr. Minnis charged that he found some of the recent discussions on the issue very curious, saying it is disturbing that some who claim to be concerned about human rights and the rule of law seem to want to suspend the rule of law when it pertains to certain immigration matters.