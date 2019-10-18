Police in Eleuthera are investigating a fire that destroyed a gas station in Harbour Island on Wednesday.

According to police, shortly after 6 p.m., they responded to reports of a fire at Briland at the Go Service Station on Colebrooke Street.

When police arrived on the scene they met the service station fully engulfed in flames.

Police and volunteers from the community attempted to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful.

Police said a total of four structures, including a dwelling house, were completely destroyed by fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire services officers from New Providence will continue investigations into this matter.