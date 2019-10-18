Categorized | National News

Fire Destroys Harbour Island Gas Station

Posted on 18 October 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Police in Eleuthera are investigating a fire that destroyed a gas station in Harbour Island on Wednesday. 

According to police, shortly after 6 p.m., they responded to reports of a fire at Briland at the Go Service Station on Colebrooke Street. 

When police arrived on the scene they met the service station fully engulfed in flames. 

Police and volunteers from the community attempted to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful. 

Police said a total of four structures, including a dwelling house, were completely destroyed by fire. No injuries were reported. 

Fire services officers from New Providence will continue investigations into this matter.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook