Firefighters were alerted sometime around 6:00 a.m. yesterday to a fire at the Nassau Street Magistrates Court Complex causing a slight delay in business at the courts.

Fire Chief Superintendent Walter Evans says fire officials arrived on the scene in time to put out the blaze before any internal damage to the courts could be done.

“When we got there, we met damage to the front porch area, that’s the main entrance to the court,” he said.

“The fire caused some exterior wall damage and minor damage to the inside of the door way just in the foyer area.”

As for the extent of the damage, the outside area of the court’s entrance including the main door was destroyed.

When The Bahama Journal arrived on scene sometime after 11:00 a.m. scores of persons were on the outside waiting to enter.

Simultaneously, a group of men were working feverishly to put up plywood on the damaged entrance.

No one was injured, according to Superintendent Evans, and provisions were already in place at the courts for instances like these.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing as the cause has not yet been determined.