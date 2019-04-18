Categorized | National News

Equipment failure leads to load shedding

Posted on 18 April 2019.

There has been another day of electricity  load shedding  in  New Providence yesterday. It happened  every two hours,  much to the annoyance of residents and business owners.

Addressing the issue at a Chamber of Commerce Power Breakfast at the Hilton hotel  yesterday  morning was BPL Executive Director Patrick Rollins, who said it’s due to an equipment malfunction.  

Luckily, new rental generators are said to be on the way.

“On Monday, we had some equipment failure, as a few weeks ago we lost a generator that we can’t find the part for. 

“We actually have to get some more rental generators for the summer, so we’re doing our best to minimize our load shedding and this will be the last summer of these kinds of issues,” Mr. Rollins said.    

According to Mr. Rollins, the rental generators are set to arrive in the capital next month.

 Mr Rollins did  not reveal the cost of the generators, but indicated it  was that the same company that supplied BPL with generators in the past. 

BPL’s load shedding began on Monday in two hour increments. Mr. Rollins said the plan’s to keep that exercise at a minimum until the rental generators come on stream.

“We won’t have load shedding, but it’s difficult with our old equipment. If something fails, we may experience some load shedding,  but we’re trying to keep that to a minimum  

