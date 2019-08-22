Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said the “malicious and defamatory” accusations circulating on social media about his family member are false.

He said in a statement yesterday that the accusations associate a member of his family with a matter before the court.

“I wish to state categorically that these fabricated claims are demonstrably false and completely untrue. They are a gross attempt at character assassination by uncaring and unscrupulous cowards, political mischief making at its worst,” Turnquest said.

“I caution the public to question the integrity of persons who make a habit out of generating and circulating these vexing stories with the intent of spreading false and defamatory information in the name of politics or irresponsible gossip.”