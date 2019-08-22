Categorized | National News

DPM Sets Record Straight Over False Claims

Posted on 22 August 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said the “malicious and defamatory” accusations circulating on social media about his family member are false.

He said in a statement yesterday that the accusations associate a member of his family with a matter before the court.

“I wish to state categorically that these fabricated claims are demonstrably false and completely untrue. They are a gross attempt at character assassination by uncaring and unscrupulous cowards, political mischief making at its worst,” Turnquest said.

“I caution the public to question the integrity of persons who make a habit out of generating and circulating these vexing stories with the intent of spreading false and defamatory information in the name of politics or irresponsible gossip.”

