It is the kind of news no one wants to hear, the kind of news an inconsolable defence force officer had to process yesterday after a shooting on Quarry Mission Road left one man dead and another man hospitalized in critical condition.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told reporters at yesterday’s murder scene that the two men were sitting in a yard at a home on Quarry Mission Road just before noon when the unexpected occurred.

“Police are actively at the moment looking for four male occupants of a silver Teanna vehicle who are responsible for this latest shooting incident,” Senior ACP Dean said.

“The four male occupants exited the vehicle armed with firearms, opened fire on them and shot two of the males. One of the males was fatally shot on the scene and the other was chased a bit and shot. He was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.”

Police said the ages of both men are unknown, but they were in and out of the system.

“We are confident, based on our investigation, that we will have these perpetrators in custody, but we cannot do it alone, we are asking for the public’s support,” said Senior ACP Dean.

“We want to ensure members of the public that they must maintain their confidence because our officers are on the road 24/7 insuring that we are keeping our streets safe from these criminal elements.”

While showing the bullet holes in his car, an area resident spoke with The Bahama Journal to give his synopsis of what took place as the victim currently in hospital attempted to use his yard as shelter from several gunshots.

“I heard my car alarm going off and by the time I came out front the neighbour was calling me the same time and when I came out the boy was laying down across the back of the door,” the male resident said.

“Apparently, he jumped over this gate right there and got shot jumping over and fell behind my car. One bullet went into my car door, and one in the bumper into the battery.”

The man said he was just thankful he was not outside as it could have been him who was hit as well.

The country’s murder count now stands at 76.