This past weekend marked an important day in the life of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

On Saturday, September 29, 1979 – 39 years ago, Princess Anne conferred the title “Royal” on the force and designated its newly occupied base as Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship Coral Harbour.

Among those attending that ceremony were Lady Dorothy Cash, wife of the late Governor General, Sir Gerald Cash, the Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the late Sir Lynden Pindling and Lady Pindling, then Health Minister Perry Christie and Mrs. Christie, then Transport Minister, Philip Bethel and former member of parliament for Pinedale, the late Milo Butler Jr.

The RBDF became an official entity six months later on March 1980 by an act of parliament with Commodore William Swinley, the first Commander of the Defence Force.