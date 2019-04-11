National Security Minister Marvin Dames is calling the Opposition criticisms of the new Shot Spotter Technology as ridiculous, adding that it is not something he should waste his time responding to.

His comments came after Opposition Leader Phillip Davis said that Shot Spotter is a waste of time and tax payer dollars. He added that the government should look for preventative methods instead if detection methods.

In his response Minister Dames said the reality is everything cannot be prevented.

“I want to assure you as I stand here now, we’re already beginning to see some positive reports in relation to Shot Spotter.

“The police have reported to me that since its implementation, they have been able to respond to matters even before the citizenry called the police, within seconds. That can save lives,” Minister Dames said.

Shot Spotter is a gunshot detection system that detects and conveys the location of gunshots firing using acoustics.

In January the government signed a contract with Shot Spotter Technology to implement the gunshot detection software in The Bahamas.

The first phase of the software has already been installed. Some 92 sensors are installed in random, undisclosed locations throughout the island.

At the time of last month’s demonstration, Director of Customer Success Alfred Lewers said on average, Shot Spotter customers notice a 37 per cent reduction in gun fire activities.

The plan is for the software to be installed in New Providence, Grand Bahama, and Abaco.

As only the first phase is completed, Minister Dames said the second phase is expected to roll out in the next fiscal period.