As Hurricane Irma approaches, Bahamians are preparing by getting the necessary supplies to ensure their families and homes are safely protected.

The Bahama Journal hit the streets yesterday and spoke to persons who were waiting in lines to purchase water and other supplies for their homes.

Ashad Bowe, manager at Bahamas Welding and Fire (BWF), said, “Most persons came in for batteries, lanterns, generators and of course, some persons needed rain wear; some guys would be on the outside.

“Some persons needed chains to fasten items in their yard and a bit of padlocks have been sold as well too, but generators have been our biggest ticket item selling for the storm in preparation, followed by the raincoats and batteries.”

Tensions were on the rise at Aquapure as customers had been waiting outside on the line since 8 a.m. yesterday for the store to open and at 12:15 p.m., the store was still closed.

Anxious Aquapure customer, toting six empty bottles, Elaine Bullard said, “I’ve been here since eight o’clock standing up in this sun; it’s ridiculous. The hurricane, we know it’s coming, Aquapure should’ve been more prepared for a situation like this. They should’ve been working around the clock last night because they know we’re going to need water.

“I’ve heard stories from Chelsea’s Choice, people have been getting their water, coming and going. They keep saying that they were supposed to open up at 11 a.m. and it’s way past 11 a.m.”

Another irate Aquapure customer Jenkins Knowles shared his thoughts about Aquapure’s inefficiency.

“I’ve been here for an hour and a half and it’s disgusting. Management could communicate and say, ‘look, just wait here until 11 o’clock and we’re going to open. Eleven o’clock come and pass and people been out here for an hour or longer now,” Mr. Knowles said.

“Management could tell us, if we can’t wait then go. In this modern day Bahamas, what wrong with our people? What wrong with management? Have some consideration and have some concern.”

Persons trying to obtain water from Chelsea’s Choice, before Hurricane Irma arrives, were met with long traffic lines on Abundant Life Road.

The Bahama Journal was able to speak with a couple persons stuck in the thick of traffic.

Dawkus Williams, who have been waiting on the line for one hour and five minutes, said, “I think we’re going to get some parts of it. At first, I thought it was going to pass us, but now, even if we don’t get the whole thing, we are going to get a part of it.”