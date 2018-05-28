Despite accusations of breaching safety protocols and evasive action, Bahamasair has fired back with a statement concerning “purported” events that took place onboard a Bahamasair plane last Tuesday.

The statement said that after Flight 137 took off from the Lynden Pindling International Airport, an ATR 42 encountered traffic with a Silver Airways aircraft on the climb out of Nassau.

The report also said the flight crew made the necessary adjustments and continued the flight, which landed safely in Marsh Harbour and on schedule.

Bahamasair assured that at no point were the passengers, the flight crew, or the aircraft in any real danger.

The company also wishes to state that their flight crew and systems functioned as expected in accordance with training and documented procedures.