Bahamasair announced on Tuesday the commencement of direct flights from Nassau to George Bush International Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas.

The service will commence in November of this year and customers can expect to pay an introductory rate of $575 per person round trip.

The flights from Houston to Nassau will be every Sunday and Thursday, while flights from Houston to Nassau will be offered on Mondays and Thursdays.

Last year, the company launched direct flights to Haiti.

Sales and Marketing Director Jennifer Basden said, “The opportunity not only widens The Bahamas’ opportunities for added tourist intake, but it affords Bahamians the opportunity to experience yet another U.S state without the hassle of connecting flights.”

“We are more than excited to embark on this new adventure and look forward to many more like it.”

IAH is Houston’s largest airport and the 11th busiest airport in the U.S. in passenger numbers.

Almost 43 million passengers traveled through IAH in 2015, including more than 10 million international passengers.

Houston functions as the headquarters of United Airlines and IAH is United’s largest hub, with 800 daily departures granting Bahamians the opportunity to use Bahamasair as a connecting flight to any of the destinations offered by the airport that include Canada, Central and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.