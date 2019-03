Seeking to quash fears of the United States crumbling solidarity and cooperation between China and other developing countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday issued a statement clarifying The Bahamas’ position on the matter.

The statement noted that The Bahamas enjoys a longstanding, excellent diplomatic and trade relations with both countries — the United States and the People’s Republic of China.

The two superpowers have been embroiled in a trade war since September of 2011.

The US slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese products while threatening on $267 billion more.

China has since retaliated by setting $110 billion worth of US goods, threatening “quantitative and qualitative measures” affecting US businesses functioning in China.

The Bahamas established Diplomatic relations with the United States in 1973 and with the People’s Republic of China in 1997.

The Ministry added that the government fully anticipates it will continue to enjoy cordial and productive relations with both countries in the future.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis left the Bahamas yesterday to join the leaders of Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and St. Lucia in a multilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump today at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida.

The White House, in a statement, indicated that the purpose of the meeting is to strengthen the United States’ “security cooperation and counter china’s predatory economic practices.”